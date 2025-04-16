Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Down 65.7% in March

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the March 15th total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

ATLKY stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.30. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 16.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

Recommended Stories

