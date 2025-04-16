Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 23872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Atlas Engineered Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Up 2.4 %

About Atlas Engineered Products

The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.13.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

