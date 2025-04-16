Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $7.98. 2,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Autoscope Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $43.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 25.70, a quick ratio of 20.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94.

Autoscope Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

