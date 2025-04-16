Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2025

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF's stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.71 and last traded at $40.64. 134,157 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 116,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVIG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund offers an active exposure to a broad range of investment-grade debt securities from issuers around the globe. AVIG was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

