Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Avnet were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Avnet by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after buying an additional 151,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.39. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $59.24.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.