Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys New Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $510.65 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.82 and a 1 year high of $571.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSO. Raymond James assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.00.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

