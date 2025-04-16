Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $614,000 in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 38.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 85,171 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Toast by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Toast by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TOST. UBS Group raised their target price on Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Toast from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 price target on shares of Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $25,878.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,206 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,833.78. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $42,324.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,644,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,177,717.28. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,211. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Toast stock opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,481.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.02.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.