Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in FOX by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

FOX Trading Up 0.7 %

FOX stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

