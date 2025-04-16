Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes $718,000 Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Solventum by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at $1,876,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Solventum by 1,593.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOLV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

SOLV opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

