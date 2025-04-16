AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.50) on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Get AXT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXT

AXT Stock Performance

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.36.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.