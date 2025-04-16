Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Update

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Axtel Stock Performance

Axtel has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Axtel to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

About Axtel

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses.

