Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYYLF) Trading Down 9.3% – Here’s Why

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF – Get Free Report) was down 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.30 and last traded at C$10.30. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.35.

Ayala Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.31.

About Ayala

(Get Free Report)

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines, Europe, Asia, and the United States. It develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial lots, as well as develops and sells leisure properties; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.