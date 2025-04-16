Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading 10.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 569,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,835,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZUL. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Azul from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Azul from $2.70 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.36.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,932,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 905,463 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 505.4% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 538,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 449,855 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Azul in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,473,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 119,023 shares during the period. Finally, Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

