B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 148.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Performance

RILYT traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. 6,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,908. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.22%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

