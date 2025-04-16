B. Riley Has Negative Forecast for AMR FY2026 Earnings

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 10th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $41.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $42.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $14.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ FY2027 earnings at $40.82 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $617.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMR stock opened at $118.11 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $361.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

