B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Trading Up 3.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.68 and last traded at C$4.64. Approximately 2,343,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,892,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.47.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTO. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark cut B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.32%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer William Lytle sold 54,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$208,138.70. Also, Director Gregory Barnes bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.07 per share, with a total value of C$203,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 535,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,177. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

