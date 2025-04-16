Badger Meter (BMI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $220.39 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $185.82 on Wednesday. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $151.50 and a 1 year high of $239.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.69 and its 200-day moving average is $210.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

In other Badger Meter news, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 16,073 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total transaction of $3,371,151.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,332,720.14. The trade was a 31.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total value of $240,571.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,640.24. This trade represents a 18.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,407 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Badger Meter stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMI

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.