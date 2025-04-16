BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Holdings Cut by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in BancFirst by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in BancFirst by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of BANF opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $132.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.82.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,553,265.87. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $723,480. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,994,350. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

