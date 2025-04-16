Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million.
NASDAQ:BFC opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.96. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $74.90 and a fifty-two week high of $110.49.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.
Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.
