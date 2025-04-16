Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million.

Bank First Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.96. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $74.90 and a fifty-two week high of $110.49.

Bank First Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Bank First

In related news, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.07 per share, for a total transaction of $102,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,035 shares in the company, valued at $309,782.45. This represents a 49.14 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel C. Mcconeghy purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,173.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,440. This represents a 23.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

