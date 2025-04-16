Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Shares Up 5.7% – Should You Buy?

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Company Profile
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial services for personal and private customers in households, small and medium enterprises, and corporations in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides demand, fixed, and savings deposits, as well as housing loans, collateral loans, property finance, hotel finance, asset-based lending, and trade finance services.
