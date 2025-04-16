Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Bank of America Stock Up 3.7 %

BAC opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

