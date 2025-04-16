Bank of America Downgrades Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $15.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

HUN has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Huntsman has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $25.92.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after purchasing an additional 124,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,482,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,171,000 after buying an additional 130,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,529,000 after acquiring an additional 349,502 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

