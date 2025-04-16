Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. Susquehanna raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Lam Research by 48.3% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,106,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Lam Research by 383.7% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 409.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 22.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.