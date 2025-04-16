Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BAC. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Cfra Research raised their price target on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $37.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,445,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,294,915. The stock has a market cap of $285.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $66,759,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 43.4% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 445,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 47,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 11.9% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

