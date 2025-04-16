Bank of Nova Scotia Buys Shares of 4,761 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in AstraZeneca by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,618.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.2 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 91.15%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

