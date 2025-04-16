Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases Shares of 20,169 BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BB. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BlackBerry by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,185,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518,216 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,669,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,483 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,514,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,781,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 480,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 954,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 466,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BB stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $102,340.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $89,520.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,398 shares in the company, valued at $126,770.02. The trade was a 41.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,641 shares of company stock valued at $214,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $3.75 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Stories

