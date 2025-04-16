Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 7,707 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

