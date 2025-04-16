Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $190,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,180 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 232.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,113,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,757,000 after buying an additional 2,176,837 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 105.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 262,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 134,939 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,190.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Glj Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,074.90. This trade represents a 3.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $102,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 543,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,964.75. The trade was a 1.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 23,500 shares of company stock worth $243,095. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

