Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $281,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,493,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,797,000 after buying an additional 347,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $56,849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,955,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,311,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,540,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:BUD opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
