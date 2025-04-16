Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,528,000 after buying an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 34.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN opened at $165.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $151.75 and a one year high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

