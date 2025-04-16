Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Short Interest Down 84.6% in March

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

Shares of BKQNY remained flat at $8.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. Bank of Queensland has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

