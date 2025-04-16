Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Short Interest Down 84.6% in March

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bank of Queensland Stock Performance
Shares of BKQNY remained flat at $8.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. Bank of Queensland has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $9.44.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Queensland
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- What is a support level?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.