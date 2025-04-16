Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Price

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Invesco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVZ

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Invesco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Invesco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 153,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.