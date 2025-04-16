Barclays Lowers Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $59.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of VCTR opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $918,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,446,000 after purchasing an additional 101,247 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

