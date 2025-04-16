Barclays PLC Has $99.51 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 991,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 897,699 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $99,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,120,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,040,075,000 after buying an additional 558,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,414,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,844,000 after acquiring an additional 934,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,037,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,697,000 after acquiring an additional 357,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $539,554,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 433.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,206,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.50. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.69%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

