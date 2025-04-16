Barclays PLC Sells 843,182 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 841,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 843,182 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $106,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,295,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,388,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $3,943,892,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,782,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,989,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,558,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,570,000 after purchasing an additional 644,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Welltower by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,884,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,585,000 after purchasing an additional 117,170 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.46.

Welltower Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WELL opened at $146.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of 93.93, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $158.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.09 and a 200-day moving average of $137.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

