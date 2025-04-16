Barclays PLC Trims Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,477,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325,531 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $115,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.73.

GEHC opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day moving average is $83.66. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

