Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.70 and traded as low as $16.15. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 16,396 shares.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the fourth quarter worth $1,330,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Barings Participation Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $648,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,463 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 33,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

