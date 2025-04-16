Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Position Raised by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,831,458 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,207 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $28,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Barrick Gold by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 56,394 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 285,355 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

GOLD stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

