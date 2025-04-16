Barrington Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for IMAX

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Barrington Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for IMAX in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million.

IMAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

