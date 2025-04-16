BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Down 48.5% in March

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the March 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

Shares of BDOUY opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. BDO Unibank has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $30.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.1728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

