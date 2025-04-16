Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $31.91.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
