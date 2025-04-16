Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

