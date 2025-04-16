Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,114 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.82. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

