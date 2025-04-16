Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Capstone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,402,000 after acquiring an additional 589,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

