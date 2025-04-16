Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 91,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

