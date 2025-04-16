Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,815,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,568,000 after buying an additional 716,574 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $30,450,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 603,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 312,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $14,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,986,000. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $1,029,149.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,434.40. This trade represents a 20.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,762 shares of company stock worth $3,241,246. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 3.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.09.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Affirm from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Affirm from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.74.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

