Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ecolab by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.51 per share, with a total value of $105,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,059.17. This trade represents a 2.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.37, for a total transaction of $228,868.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,911.80. This trade represents a 17.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,985. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $238.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.05 and a 1 year high of $273.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $285.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $277.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $313.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.67.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

