Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $40.60.
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
