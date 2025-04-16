Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Lennar Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE LEN opened at $105.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $187.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

