Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,067 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,991,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 15.3 %

BATS:SYLD opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.21. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $76.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.