Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 405 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMP opened at $476.49 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $498.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.16.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.44.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

